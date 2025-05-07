Fidan: Peace needs security, stability, economy

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in his message for the Eurasian Economic Summit, said Wednesday that peace is fragile in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, Syria, Sudan and other areas of the world, and it cannot last unless security, stability and hope for economic recovery are provided.

The message was read by Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay at the opening of the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul.

Fidan said the summit has solidified its international reputation as a platform that has brought together leading representatives from economics, politics, diplomacy and academia from different regions since 1998.

He noted that the recently held Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, under the theme, "Owning Diplomacy in a Divided World," resonated on a global scale with its multi-voiced structure.

Fidan emphasized that the world is facing challenges not only due to geopolitical tensions but also through trade wars, energy supply issues, climate change, irregular migration, poverty and food security. He said cybersecurity and ground-breaking technologies have become key topics on the international agenda.

Stressing that "key actors" of the international system are in search of new solutions, Fidan stated that trade wars are creating global effects through customs tariffs, and protectionism is gaining strength.

He highlighted that trade and economics are shaped not only by market dynamics but by geostrategic preferences, and concepts such as sourcing from neighboring countries, sourcing from friendly nations, and risk reduction have become central to global trade.

The Turkish foreign minister stated that economic diplomacy should be used as a bridge to overcome geopolitical divisions, emphasizing that Türkiye will effectively use its strategic position for national development and to establish regional and global connectivity.

Fidan noted that in the future, projects such as the Middle Corridor and Development Road will ease access to global markets for exports and will position Türkiye as a central country in supply chains.

"As Türkiye, we believe that peace can only be achieved not just by halting conflicts but through a system based on justice, mutual respect, sustainable development, and inclusive cooperation," Fidan said, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strong leadership has guided Türkiye on this path.

He also noted that through that approach, Türkiye has been able to manage multiple crises simultaneously and seize opportunities, and the goal is to increase international cooperation together.





- MESSAGE FROM AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENT

Azerbaijan's Ambassador in Ankara, Rashad Mammadov, read a message from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Aliyev drew attention to the close relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, noting that Erdogan's significant contributions were key in bringing the relationship to that level.

Stating that the importance of dialogue has not diminished in a period of "increasing fragmentation and tension" in the world, Aliyev noted that the relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan serves peace in the region.

Aliyev expressed hope that the summit would be an important platform for discussions on topics such as economy and energy, and congratulated the Marmara Foundation Group, one of the organizers of the summit, on its 40th anniversary.





