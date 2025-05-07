ANKARA CRITICIZES ‘BIASED ALLEGATIONS’ IN EUROPEAN PARLIAMENTS LATEST TÜRKIYE REPORT

The 2023-2024 Türkiye Report that just passed by the European Parliament contains distorted, biased, and unfounded allegations against the country, Türkiye said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "We reject the unfounded assessments of an institution that provides propaganda grounds for terrorist organizations and the groups that have made anti-Türkiye sentiments their raison d'etre, on the political dynamics in our country, our foreign policy and the visit of our President to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus."

It added: "The 2023-2024 Türkiye Report, adopted today (7 May) by the European Parliament's (EP) Plenary Session, contains distorted, prejudiced and baseless allegations against Türkiye."

The statement voiced the expectation that, in the coming days, the European Parliament will fulfill its responsibilities to ensure that Türkiye's relations with the European Union—including its EU accession process—are maintained "on the basis of mutual benefit."