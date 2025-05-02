KAAN set for flights, ANKA-3 & HÜRJET in production

TUSAŞ General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu announced that the new prototypes of the domestically produced fighter jet KAAN have been completed and will soon begin flight operations.

TEKNOFEST, where TRT is a Communication Partner, has opened its doors to visitors in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Speaking to TRT Haber, Demiroğlu gave the good news that new prototypes of KAAN will be completed and start flying:

"KAAN IS THE PRIDE OF ALL OF TURKIYE"

"KAAN is our pride — not just of TUSAŞ, but of all of Türkiye. It's progressing very well. Currently, two prototypes are in the assembly phase. By the end of this year, one will be finished, and the other will be completed at the beginning of next year. We'll begin flights. With three aircraft and one ground test aircraft, we'll launch a major flight campaign next year. We've promised to begin deliveries to our Air Force by the end of 2028, and we're doing everything we can to keep that promise."

Demiroğlu also announced that serial production for the ANKA-3 and HÜRJET has begun, and deliveries are expected next year:

"WE ARE ABOUT TO START SERIAL PRODUCTION FOR ANKA-3"

"We are about to begin serial production for ANKA-3. Tests are ongoing. Hopefully, we've made all the necessary plans to begin deliveries next year. HÜRJET has completed over 200 sorties with two prototypes, and serial production has effectively begun. By the end of next year, we'll start deliveries. Serial production is underway."