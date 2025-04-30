TÜRKIYES TOURISM INCOME UP 5.6% $9.45B IN Q1

Türkiye generated tourism revenues of $9.45 billion during the first quarter of 2025, up 5.6% on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Wednesday.

In this quarter, the share of food and beverage expenditures in total tourism income was 24.7%, while the share of international transportation expenditures was 15.9% and package tour expenditures 13.1%.

The average expenditure per capita among visitors was $1,022, up 4.8% year-on-year in the January-March period; it was $99 per night.

People visited Türkiye mostly for reasons of travel, entertainment, sports, and cultural activities, with 52.5%

The number two purpose of visits was visiting relatives and friends with 26.7%, followed by shopping with 10.3%.

Meanwhile, the country's tourism expenditures jumped 37.6% over the same period to $2.5 billion.

The number of Turkish citizens visiting abroad rose 6% to 2.6 million people.





