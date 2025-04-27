Fidan and Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed discuss regional security and Gaza crisis

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during a joint press conference with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, emphasized the importance of strategic coordination between Türkiye and Qatar for both advancing bilateral relations and regional security.

He condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, calling it genocide and a violation of international law, and expressed hope for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid, urging the international community to take responsibility.

Fidan also reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and rejected any efforts that undermine it, stressing that Türkiye stands against ethnic and sectarian divisions in Syria and supports a Syrian constitution that guarantees equal rights for all faith groups.

Regarding the PKK, he called for the group to disarm and cease being an obstacle to regional stability. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar supported these views, stating that Qatar remains committed to peace and humanitarian efforts, including ensuring aid reaches Gaza.

He also emphasized Qatar's stance against political blackmail and misinformation, expressing support for ongoing nuclear negotiations involving the United States, Iran, and Oman.