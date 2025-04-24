TÜRKIYES CAPACITY UTILIZATION DOWN IN APRIL

The capacity utilization rate for the Turkish manufacturing industry saw a fall of 0.6 percentage points to 74.6% in April on a monthly basis, a Turkish Central Bank survey said Thursday.

The data said that the highest utilization in this month was 74.5% in intermediate goods, and the lowest was 71.7% in durable consumer goods.

Broken down by sector, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacture of paper products at 84%, while the lowest, 60.3%, was in leather products.

Capacity utilization rate figures are based on responses to a business tendency survey of local units operating in the manufacturing industry.

The Turkish Central Bank said 1,736 companies responded to the survey this month, and the data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.





