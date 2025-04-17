Turkish first lady meets with trio of UN officials in Ankara

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan met Thursday with Najat Maalla M'jid, the UN special representative on violence against children, as well as UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye Babatunde Ahonsi and Paolo Marchi, UNICEF's Türkiye representative.

Erdoğan met with the three UN officials at the State Guesthouse in the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

During the meeting, the Volunteer Ambassadors Project, launched by Erdoğan, which helps bring children into a family environment, was cited as an example for the world.

In 2012, Emine Erdoğan launched the project, which aims to ensure that every child in Türkiye without family care is provided with a loving home.

Stating that the Turkish first lady has an important leadership power in Türkiye and on a global scale, Paolo Marchi highlighted her leadership role in protecting children.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on various activities carried out, and cooperation opportunities were discussed.

Türkiye's Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş also attended the meeting.

Afterwards, Erdoğan wrote on X: "We discussed strengthening international cooperation to prevent all forms of violence against children and making protective mechanisms more effective."

She said that they also discussed their mutual areas of work to spread the foster care system in the world with the Volunteer Ambassadors Project.

Erdoğan expressed their consensus on building a system in every country that not only makes sure children grow up healthy and safe under state protection but also brings them into a family environment.

"We also exchanged ideas on the tragedy experienced in Gaza and concrete steps that can be taken to protect children. Being the voice of children and ensuring that they reach a peaceful and hopeful future is our common duty.

"I find every bit of cooperation established on this path is very valuable and hope our solidarity continues to increase," she added.