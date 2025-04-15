TÜRKIYES İMECE SATELLITE MARKS 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN SPACE

Türkiye's first sub-meter resolution Earth observation satellite, İMECE, has completed its second year in space. Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu celebrated İMECE's anniversary through social media posts.

Minister Kacır, referring to İMECE, which was launched on April 15, 2023, as "our eye in space is 2 years old," shared the following:

"We will make our country one of the leading nations in space."

"Our satellite, with critical components such as the electro-optical camera, flight computer, electric propulsion system, and communication subsystems, all produced with entirely national resources, forms the foundation for our İMECE-2 and İMECE-3 satellite projects, with a local production rate reaching 90%. With our investments in satellite technologies, we have elevated our country to a level where we can develop, test, and produce our own communication and imaging satellites. In line with the goals of the National Space Program, we will make our country one of the leading nations in space."

Minister Uraloğlu also emphasized that Türkiye's first locally-designed, indigenous Earth observation satellite, İMECE, has been in space for two years, stating, "With local design and national software, we are making our mark in space."