Antalya Diplomacy Forum gathers global leaders to tackle world issues

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum not only fosters international relations and addresses global issues but also contributes to the regional and national economy.

Held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum is taking place on April 11–13 with the main theme "Advancing Diplomacy in a Fragmented World." The event brings together heads of state, ministers, diplomats, and leading business figures in Antalya.

ALIYEV–TATAR MEETING

According to a statement from the Azerbaijani Presidency, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar held a bilateral meeting during ADF2025 in Antalya. Tatar thanked Aliyev for his solidarity and support toward the TRNC and for his recent remarks at an international forum hosted by ADA University.

The meeting also addressed mutual visits at various levels and cooperation in different sectors.

Now in its fourth year, ADF-2025, themed "Advancing Diplomacy in a Fragmented World," hosts over 4,000 participants, including presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, senior state officials, and leaders of regional and international organizations from many countries.

The official opening of the forum is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., with speeches by President Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. President Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan arrived in Antalya last night and were welcomed at the airport by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin, and his wife Ebru Şahin.

This year's "Diplomacy Tunnel," a regular feature at the ADF, features images related to events such as the Israeli attacks in Gaza and the Ukraine-Russia war. An African Cultural House stand is also present.

More than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 foreign ministers, 70+ ministers in total, and around 60 high-level international organization representatives are attending, along with students and others, totaling over 4,000 participants. Many international issues will be discussed at ADF-2025.

President Erdoğan also met with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović at his hotel in a closed-door meeting.