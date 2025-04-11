Indonesia’s president calls for 2-state solution in Gaza at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Friday called the creation of an independent Palestinian state the "only real solution" to the war in Gaza, emphasizing the urgency of a two-state solution during his remarks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in southern Türkiye.

Indonesia is "trying to convince everybody that the only real solution — a permanent solution — will come only by a two-state solution with an independent Palestine," said Prabowo. He added that Israel's security concerns must also be addressed, but stressed that peace cannot be achieved without full recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Prabowo said many countries that "espouse great ideals" have "fallen short in the eyes of the Global South" due to their silence or inaction regarding Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Prabowo also reiterated Indonesia's willingness to support the Palestinian people, including providing medical care to wounded civilians and increasing educational scholarships for Palestinian youth.

Addressing rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, Prabowo urged for cooperation and peaceful resolution of territorial disputes, pointing to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, as a model of conflict avoidance. "50 years — no conflict," he said, underscoring the power of regional diplomacy.

On Türkiye-Indonesia relations, Prabowo noted the strong historical and cultural ties between the two nations. "Türkiye has a special place in Indonesia," he said, referring to centuries of friendship dating back to the Ottoman era.

The three-day forum, was kicked off on Friday in the southern Turkish city of Antalya and is centered on the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World."