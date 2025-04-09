Jennifer Lopez to perform in Türkiye this July as part of world tour

Global pop star Jennifer Lopez is set to return to Türkiye this summer, with concerts scheduled for Antalya on July 1 and Istanbul on July 4, as part of her world tour.

According to details shared on her official social media accounts, Lopez will kick off her Türkiye shows at a hotel venue in Antalya before heading to Yenikapi Festival Park in Istanbul. The performances are part of a broader European tour that includes stops in Madrid on July 13, Barcelona on July 15, Budapest on July 20, and Kazakhstan on August 1.

Lopez last performed in Türkiye in 2012 during her "Dance Again" tour. Originally slated to give just one concert in Istanbul at the time, she added two additional shows due to overwhelming demand.



