INDONESIAS PRESIDENT PRABOWO SUBIANTO TO VISIT TÜRKIYE

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will pay an official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"During the meetings to be held tomorrow (April 10) at the Presidential Complex, steps will be taken to deepen the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Indonesia, and discussions will cover current regional and global issues," Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X.

He said that Prabowo is also expected to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025), which will take place under the auspices of President Erdogan on April 11-13 in the resort province of Antalya, Türkiye.

Altun added that he believes this visit will further strengthen and deepen the relationship between Türkiye and Indonesia, countries with "strong historical and cultural ties."