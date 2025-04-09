Anadolu evolving into media tech company: President

Anadolu President and CEO Serdar Karagoz said Tuesday that the agency is using artificial intelligence (AI) to diversify and strengthen its news operations as it transitions to a media technology company.

Karagoz attended a meeting hosted by the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) at the European Parliament titled "European Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Challenges, Opportunities and Future Vision."

Speaking after the event, Karagoz said the European Parliament is advancing efforts to regulate how AI interacts with the media and noted that news agencies shared their views on what kind of legal frameworks the sector needs.

He said the media industry has undergone three major shifts — the internet revolution, the rise of social media, and now what he described as the most significant one yet: artificial intelligence.

"Anadolu Agency placed AI at the center of its work in 2024," he said. "With AI, we are diversifying and strengthening our news efforts. We are turning Anadolu into a media technology company. That's the message we brought here."

As part of his visit to Brussels, Karagoz also met with Türkiye's permanent representative to the European Union, Ambassador Faruk Kaymakci.





