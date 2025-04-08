In trial, Turkish defendants deny defrauding German nationals

The trial of 20 Turkish defendants, five of whom are in custody, continues in the city of Mersin, where they are accused of defrauding German nationals residing in Germany through a call center they set up.

During the seventh hearing of the case at the Mersin 7th High Criminal Court, detained defendants Heisem C., Alkan Y., Murat C., Omar U., and Ramazan P., along with some non-detained defendants and their lawyers, were present.

The presiding judge provided an update on the case, saying that after investigations and reviews, it was determined that 20 victims had suffered a total loss of 11 million Turkish lira ($289,392) during the period the crime took place.

The judge inquired whether there had been any requests for compensation for the damages. Following a request from the defense lawyers to meet their clients, the court adjourned.

After the break, some of the defense lawyers said their clients were willing to compensate for the damages and asked for additional time to discuss this further.





- DEFENDANTS DENY CHARGES IN COURT

Heisem C. claimed he had no involvement in the crime, saying: "I didn't take money from anyone, nor did I give instructions to anyone. Those who accepted these terms should also agree to cover the damages. I have nothing to do with this. I'm innocent and have been in prison for three years. I don't want to cover the damages."

Alkan Y. also denied the accusations, saying: "I don't accept the crime at all, but my mother sold her house to save me and wants to pay the damages. I need to speak with her."

Murat C. argued he was not involved in the crime, adding: "My car was seized because of this incident. I will give my car to cover the debts."

After the statements, the court decided to keep the detained defendants in custody and adjourned the trial to April 25.





- TRIAL PROCESS

The trial involves suspects accused of defrauding German nationals by posing as public officials through a call center in Mersin. A simultaneous operation in October 2022 led to the arrest of 30 suspects, 12 of whom were detained. Authorities seized significant assets, including money, gold, and properties valued at around 500 million lira ($13.2 million).

An indictment was filed for 20 defendants on charges of forming a criminal organization, fraud by impersonating officials, and fraud using information systems. The prosecutor has requested convictions for all defendants, with eight suspects released earlier in the case.





