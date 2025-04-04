No certain date for Turkish President Erdoğan’s visit to US

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that no date has been set for his visit to the US.

Speaking to the press in Istanbul, he said the exact time when the Turkish side will pay a working visit to the US was not yet determined.

"However, in the meantime, both my foreign minister (Hakan Fidan) and trade minister (Ömer Bolat) may have meetings or travel plans related to the US," he added.

"These visits could include discussions on the recently raised issue of tax regulations," he noted, expressing hope "to see the positive approach they are considering toward Türkiye turn into concrete action."

On March 16, Erdoğan and Trump spoke on the phone, and the Turkish president expressed his full confidence that Ankara and Washington will advance bilateral cooperation in the new era of relations through solidarity, a results-oriented approach, and sincerity.