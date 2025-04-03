Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Turkish finance minister

Türkiye and the EU developed a consensus on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Thursday.

The EU and Türkiye held the first High-Level Economic Dialogue meeting in six years in Brussels on Thursday.

"We held the Türkiye-European Union High-Level Economic Dialogue meeting today in Brussels, after a six-year hiatus, in a very constructive atmosphere," Şimşek said on X.

"In the productive meetings with our EU counterparts, a consensus emerged on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas," he added.

Also, issues such as the modernization of the Customs Union and visa facilitation were discussed between the two sides.

"The deepening of relations with Europe-based international financial institutions was evaluated," Şimşek noted.

The two sides also decided to hold the next High-Level Economic Dialogue meeting in Türkiye.