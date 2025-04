Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday met with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The two extensively addressed various matters during their meeting, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan is said to have highlighted the importance of increasing coordination with non-EU countries in shaping Europe's new security architecture.

He also expressed Türkiye's expectation that France support the removal of artificial barriers hindering Türkiye-EU relations and that the EU take concrete steps in this direction. Updating the 1995 Turkish-EU Customs Union was also discussed.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and stressed the importance of close cooperation among all NATO allies in this process.

He underlined that any potential solution must have the consent of both sides to be sustainable.

On Syria, Fidan highlighted the need for increased engagement with the country's new administration and called for the complete lifting of sanctions to help restore peace and stability.

He conveyed Türkiye's expectations regarding defense industry cooperation and stressed the importance of combating the terrorist group PKK/YPG.

Fidan also said that foreign terrorist fighters from ISIS (Daesh) detained in prisons and camps in northern Syria should be returned to their home countries.





- REGIONAL THREAT OF ISRAELI ATTACKS ON GAZA

Fidan warned that Israel's growing attacks could lead to regional instability and reiterated Türkiye's opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

He reaffirmed Türkiye's support for the Gaza plan adopted by the Arab League, adding that Israel's obstruction of humanitarian aid to Gaza is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

He stressed the critical importance of ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of aid to Gaza.

Fidan and Barrot also discussed efforts to establish peace and stability in the Caucasus.

The two reviewed steps to strengthen economic relations and explored opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector.

On recent developments in Türkiye, Fidan criticized the use of double standards against Türkiye and emphasized that judicial processes should be allowed to run their course, as seen recently in France and Romania.

Fidan also said that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments in France.