Turkish foreign minister to meet with counterpart in France

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to France on Wednesday, where he will meet with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Tuesday.

Fidan will travel to Paris for high-level talks focusing on bilateral relations, Türkiye-EU ties, European security, the Ukraine war, and key regional and international developments.

Talks will center on strengthening trade and investment, as well as cooperation in energy, transportation, tourism, technology, culture, and education, the sources said.

Fidan is also expected to emphasize the need for a firm stance against racism and extremism targeting Turkish citizens in France, highlight defense industry cooperation, call for the removal of export restrictions, and urge a unified approach to counterterrorism.

Regarding Türkiye-EU relations, Fidan is anticipated to emphasize the need for a strategic approach, free from domestic political influences in certain EU member states.

He will call for the removal of 'artificial barriers' hindering Türkiye's EU integration and urge the bloc to take clear and meaningful steps toward closer cooperation.

Additionally, the Turkish minister will highlight Türkiye's critical role in European security and the importance of greater coordination in shaping Europe's evolving security framework.

On broader geopolitical issues, Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to facilitating a just and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, stressing the need for close collaboration among allies in the peace process.

He will also raise Türkiye's concerns about northern Syria, emphasizing the importance of eliminating the PKK/YPG terror group's presence and reinforcing efforts against Daesh/ISIS.

Turkish foreign minister is likely to advocate for increased engagement with Syria's new administration and call for the complete lifting of sanctions to promote stability in the country.

Furthermore, Fidan is expected to urge international action to halt Israel's actions that threaten regional security and its crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The trade volume between the two countries totaled about $21 billion in 2023 and approximately $22.5 billion in 2024.