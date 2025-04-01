Syria plunged into darkness by nationwide power outage

A nationwide power outage on Tuesday evening plunged the country into pitch black due to a technical malfunction, with efforts underway to resolve the crisis. Syrian authorities said.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency SANA quoted Khaled Abu Day, director general of the Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, confirming the "general power outage" across Syria.

He blamed the disruption on "a technical fault in the electrical system," the agency reported.

Abu Day added that crews are working urgently to repair the glitch and restore power as quickly as possible, though he offered no further details on the cause or expected repair time.

Syria's electrical infrastructure has faced severe challenges, particularly since the start of the 13-year civil war in 2011, which devastated an already strained energy system.

In March 2025, Qatar launched an initiative to deliver natural gas to Syria via Jordan, targeting the generation of 400 megawatts (MW) of electricity daily at the Deir Ali power plant south of Damascus via Jordan.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.