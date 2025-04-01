US encounters 7,181 aliens in March: Border czar

The US announced a dramatic drop in border crossings Tuesday, with border czar Tom Homan reporting 7,181 migrant encounters in March -- the lowest monthly figure in his four-decade career.

"President (Donald) Trump's leadership continues to break records," Homan wrote on X.

"I cannot recall a single month since then (1984) that numbers have been that low," he said, crediting Trump's policies for the sharp decline from peaks of "more than 11,000 a day" under former President Joe Biden.

Homan praised agents who he said are now "allowed to do their job" after the previous administration's practice of "releasing millions of illegal aliens."

The numbers come as the administration implements sweeping border measures, including mass deportation flights and stricter asylum rules.

Although there are concerns that the policies could endanger vulnerable families fleeing violence, the Trump administration has framed the issue as a national security problem.