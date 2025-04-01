TRUMPS PICK FOR ENVOY TO TÜRKIYE STRESSES COUNTRYS STRATEGIC ROLE

Speaking to the US Congress, President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Türkiye stressed the country's vital strategic importance.

"Sitting at the most strategic crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Turkey's NATO contributions are numerous," Tom Barrack told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at his confirmation hearing, highlighting the country's importance for regional security.

The veteran businessman and longtime Trump associate pointed to Türkiye's military capabilities, saying it maintains one of NATO's largest militaries and naval fleets and has been a "valued" partner in the fight against ISIS (Daesh).

Barrack, who said he has visited Türkiye numerous times, outlined several areas of Turkish regional influence, including its support for embattled Ukraine through drone supplies and mediation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

He also stressed the strategic importance of Türkiye's management of the Istanbul and Canakkale Straits under the Montreux Convention, which blocks the passage of warships during times of war.

On economic ties, Barrack expressed confidence in reaching the $100 billion trade target set by presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Trump, stating the two countries "can easily reach" this goal.

The nominee's remarks struck a consistently positive tone on Turkish-US relations, contrasting with recent tensions between the NATO allies over various policy issues.