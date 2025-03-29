Tolls and public transport free during Ramadan holiday

During the Ramadan Holiday, tolls for highways and bridges under the responsibility of the General Directorate of Highways (KGM) will be waived.

According to a Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette, highway and bridge crossings under KGM's responsibility, including the 15 July Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, will be free from 00:00 tonight until 07:00 on April 2, Wednesday.

Build-operate-transfer projects are excluded from this free passage policy.

Citizens will also be able to use Başkentray, Marmaray, İZBAN, the Sirkeci-Kazlıçeşme Rail System Line, the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport-Arnavutköy Metro Line, as well as public transportation services provided by municipalities and their affiliated organizations, free of charge until 24:00 on April 1.