Turkish Airlines launches flights to Ohrid in North Macedonia

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines has added Ohrid, one of North Macedonia's key tourism destinations, to its flight network, according to a statement by the airlines Thursday.

With this addition, Ohrid became the flag carrier's second destination in North Macedonia after the capital, Skopje.

It also became the 123rd destination in Europe and the 353rd worldwide.

"Lake Ohrid, one of Europe's richest areas in terms of biodiversity, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979, making it a symbol of the city," it said.

In 1980, the entire city of Ohrid was placed under UNESCO protection due to its historical, cultural and natural significance.

Turkish Airlines has begun operating reciprocal flights between Istanbul Airport and Ohrid St. Paul The Apostle Airport four times a week.

"As Turkish Airlines, we believe that our newly launched flights to/from Ohrid, one of Europe's oldest settlements, will create new opportunities for both tourism and business," said Bilal Ekşi, Turkish Airlines' CEO.

Additionally, it will further enhance cultural exchanges with Ohrid, "a city that reflects the essence of the Balkans and carries traces of Ottoman heritage," he added.