Türkiye launches 'e-Kolay' export platform to support digital e-export

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Thursday that the e-Kolay Export Platform will support businesses in efficiently managing their e-export processes through digitalization, saving time and labor costs. The platform, which aims to provide entrepreneurs with all necessary information from a single source, has been in operation since 2020.

The platform, which offers free digital consultancy for businesses in determining target markets, provides detailed and comprehensive information about export. Based on the experiences gained from the platform, the E-KIP (e-Export Information Platform), launched last month, delivers all the necessary information and data on e-export to the public.

Bolat stated that the first phase of the platform was completed on August 22, 2024, with nine modules implemented in the initial phase. He noted that with the continuation of Phase-2 work, a total of 12 modules were successfully launched for public use in February of this year, with E-KIP having been viewed 71,286 times since its launch.

"Smart e-Export Robot offers target market analysis to exporters" Bolat provided information about the modules of the platform. He explained that the "Smart e-Export Robot" works with data from nearly 20 international marketplaces and provides target market analyses to exporters. He also mentioned that the AI-supported "Expert Intelligence (Chatbot)" module, trained according to Ministry guidelines, answers business inquiries instantly, 24/7.

Bolat highlighted that the "Market/Marketplace Module" provides guides for 24 countries with potential target markets for e-export, containing macroeconomic and demographic indicators, market and consumer dynamics, and social media and digital marketing tips specific to the country. He also mentioned that the "Step-by-Step e-Export Module" offers guidance for entrepreneurs in their e-export processes.

The "Digital Marketing Module" provides information on important considerations for digital marketing on digital platforms, while the "Training Module" offers critical information on topics ranging from target market determination to product delivery and return processes, featuring over 90 videos, 70 infographics, and about 200 slides for user access.

"Work continues to enrich content" Minister Bolat mentioned that the "Professional Solution Partners Module" offers users the appropriate service providers in the relevant countries based on trade attaché recommendations, and the "Event Calendar Module" allows users to track important shopping and festival days, fairs, delegations, and seminars in 24 countries.

He noted that users could access information on the global and country-specific outlook of 14 prominent sectors in e-export, consumer habits, key marketplaces, and average sales data through the "Sectors Module." Additionally, the platform includes three supporting modules: "Company Registration," "User Dashboard," and "Contact."

Bolat stated that work to enrich the content of the modules is being carried out simultaneously.

"Free accessibility will enable small businesses to start e-export" Bolat emphasized that the platform significantly contributes to Türkiye's e-commerce volume and noted that digitalization and changing consumer habits are increasing e-commerce's share within general retail trade. He stated that they are closely following the global e-commerce transformation and are developing innovative policies to enhance the competitiveness of exporters.

He highlighted the critical role of E-KIP in this context, stating, "The platform will support businesses in digitalizing and efficiently managing their e-export processes, saving labor and time. Additionally, with the guides and training materials included, it will reduce the complexity of digital trade for businesses. Free accessibility will benefit a wider user base, especially allowing smaller firms to start e-export. It is expected that firms using the platform will make fewer mistakes during e-export declarations. In this regard, E-KIP will contribute to Türkiye's digital transformation and play a significant role in the spread of digital commerce and sustainable economic growth."

Bolat also mentioned that the platform aims to increase applications from firms wishing to benefit from e-export support under the "Decision on e-Export Supports," and the provided content will encourage these applications.

He emphasized that Türkiye's growth in e-export continues in parallel with the rapid digitalization of global trade. "Compared to the first period after the COVID-19 pandemic, our e-export has made significant progress. To reach even greater goals, it is crucial for our businesses to rapidly adapt to innovative technologies and use guidance tools like E-KIP consciously," he said.

"All citizens can actively use the platform" Bolat provided information on how the platform works for exporters who want to benefit from it. He explained that E-KIP is designed as a platform that all Turkish citizens with a Turkish ID number can actively use. For individual entry, only the ID number and e-Government password are required. Corporate entry is integrated with the Central Registry System (MERSIS). Business owners can log into the platform with their ID number and e-Government password and authorize company personnel to access the platform.

Bolat pointed out that the platform offers free access to all citizens, regardless of whether they are students, entrepreneurs, or public or private sector employees. He added that people from all professions, ages, and export sectors can use the platform, and the project is expected to appeal to a broad audience.