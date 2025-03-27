Turkish president, Somali counterpart meet in Ankara

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Somali counterpart Hasan Sheikh Mohamud met on Thursday, the Turkish presidency said.

The two presidents had their photo taken in front of Turkish and Somali flags at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, the head of Turkish intelligence İbrahim Kalın and the Communications Director Fahrettin Altun were also present at the welcoming ceremony.

No further information on the meeting was immediately provided.