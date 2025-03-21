Turkish president, Bosnian party leader discuss latest situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bakir Izetbegovic, the head of the Bosnia and Herzegovina's Democratic Action Party, on Friday discussed the latest situation and the regional developments in all dimensions over a phone call.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye is following developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina "very closely and meticulously," adding that the increasing tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina should end as soon as possible within the framework of the constitutional order and the rule of law, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement.

The Turkish president also noted that Ankara will continue its strong support to protect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina, noting that "necessary warnings" have been given in this regard to Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.

Erdoğan also highlighted that the developments in Bosnia-Herzegovina did not stem from a conflict between the constituent peoples.

Stressing that it is important for the political parties supporting territorial integrity in Bosnia-Herzegovina to unite on a least common denominator, Erdoğan said that the international community should take a strong stance against separatism in the region.