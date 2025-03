Türkiye's foreign minister on Wednesday received the secretary-general of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The closed-door meeting between Türkiye's Hakan Fidan and Hussein Sheikh was held in the Turkish capital Ankara, the ministry added.

No further information was yet shared about the gathering, but it comes in the wake of Israel violating the Gaza ceasefire early Monday, killing over 400 Palestinians, including many women and children.