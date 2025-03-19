Turkish foreign minister receives Chinese deputy foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday received Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.

Fidan received Chen in the Turkish capital Ankara, said the Foreign Ministry's X account.

No further details of the meeting were as yet released.

The meeting followed a number of significant foreign policy developments, including Israel violating the Gaza ceasefire by attacking and killing hundreds of Palestinian civilians, and the Russian and US presidents announcing a limited ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine war.