Arrest warrant issued for Istanbul mayor, 99 others over corruption, terrorism charges

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and 99 others on charges of corruption, bribery, and terrorism-related offenses, according to authorities.

Istanbul prosecutors said the investigation, launched following witness testimonies and financial crime reports, accuses Imamoglu of leading a criminal organization that engaged in systematic fraud, bid-rigging, embezzlement, and bribery.

Prosecutors allege that Imamoglu appointed close associates from his former tenure as mayor of the city's Beylikduzu district to key positions within the Istanbul Municipality and its subsidiaries, forming a network that siphoned funds into shell companies for personal gain.

Financial reports claim that contractors awarded city projects were coerced into making payments to Imamoglu and his associates.

Fraudulent invoices, inflated contract bids, and fictitious projects allegedly facilitated the laundering of proceeds, with some funds diverted into private construction ventures. Additionally, personal data of Istanbul residents was reportedly obtained illegally to sustain the organization's operations.

The investigation implicates municipality subsidiaries such as Medya AS, Kultur AS, KIPTAS, and ISFALT, with multiple officials allegedly involved in financial misconduct.

Simultaneous raids and asset seizures have been executed, with several suspects already in custody.





- ALLEGED LINKS TO TERRORIST PKK

A separate probe into terrorism-related activities has led to additional detention orders for Imamoglu and six other individuals, including municipality Deputy Secretary General Mahir Polat and Resul Emrah Sahan, the mayor of Istanbul's Sisli district.

Prosecutors allege that Imamoglu took part in an "urban consensus" initiative tied to the People's Democratic Congress (HDK), a pro-terrorist PKK entity, before Türkiye's March 2024 local elections.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

According to a statement, terrorist PKK ringleaders Cemil Bayik and Mustafa Karasu directed efforts to increase the group's influence in metropolitan areas, particularly Istanbul, where nearly one out of five of the country's population lives.

Prosecutors say Imamoglu knowingly supported the project by approving city council candidate lists strategically aligned with the terrorist group's objectives.

It further claims that multiple subsidiaries of the municipality, including the Istanbul Planning Agency and BIMTAS, employed individuals with alleged PKK affiliations.

Authorities report that 18 city council members have been arrested for alleged links to the PKK, including the deputy mayors of Atasehir and Kartal.

The Istanbul Police Counterterrorism Unit has been instructed to carry out further detentions, searches, and asset seizures.





- ONGOING ARRESTS AND POLITICAL REPERCUSSIONS

Following detention orders, 84 suspects have been detained in total by security forces as part of two separate investigations of terrorism, corruption, and organized crime in the municipality.

Among those detained in the operation are Mayor Imamoglu, his advisor Murat Ongun, Sisli Mayor Sahan, Beylikduzu district Mayor Murat Calik, and singer Ercan Saatci, along with 84 other suspects.

Authorities are still working to capture 22 other suspects.

An Istanbul Municipality statement on the investigation said the country has seen a "sad" process unfolding, adding that developments are being closely monitored.

It added: "We are confident that justice will be restored as soon as possible and that all our colleagues, including our esteemed mayor, will return to their duties.

"Our most important responsibility in this process is to continue providing uninterrupted and quality service to 16 million Istanbulites, just as we have to date. Together with all our colleagues, we will remain at our posts and continue our commitment to our city with the same determination."

The investigations have sparked political controversy, with opposition figures condemning the charges as politically motivated.

Imamoglu, a prominent member of the Republican People's Party (CHP), has been a vocal critic of the Turkish government.

His legal team has denounced the charges as baseless, arguing that the probes are an attempt to weaken opposition leadership ahead of the next national elections, set for 2028.

Authorities continue their investigations, with additional arrests expected in the coming days.





