 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye condemns Israel's attacks on Gaza, calls for international action

Türkiye condemns Israel's attacks on Gaza, calls for international action

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel's recent attacks on Gaza, calling them a severe violation of international law and a threat to regional peace. Türkiye reiterated its commitment to supporting Palestine's just cause and advocating for a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published March 18,2025
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS ISRAELS ATTACKS ON GAZA, CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL ACTION

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a written statement regarding Israel's recent attacks on Gaza.

The statement emphasized that Israel's recent attacks in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, marked a new phase in the genocide policy led by the Netanyahu government. "This aggressive attitude threatens the shared future of the region."

The statement also highlighted that Israel, by violating international law and universal values in the most severe manner, is challenging humanity. "At a time when global efforts for peace and stability are intensifying, this aggressive stance by the Israeli government is threatening the shared future of the region. It is unacceptable for Israel to cause a new cycle of violence," the statement said.

"DETERMINED STANCE BY THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS NECESSARY"

The statement continued, "A determined stance by the international community against Israel is required to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid. As Turkey, we reiterate that we will continue to stand by the just cause of the Palestinian people and support efforts to bring peace and stability to the region."