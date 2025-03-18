Turkish foreign minister meets with UN chief in Geneva

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 18,2025
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Tuesday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva on the sidelines of an informal meeting on the Cyprus issue, according to Fidan's office.

No further details on their talks were immediately available.

The Geneva meeting, hosted by Guterres, brings together the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders, along with representatives from the island's three guarantor states-Türkiye, Greece, and the UK-under the auspices of the UN.

The meeting aims to provide a platform for discussions on the way forward for the divided island over a decades-long dispute.