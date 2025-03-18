Turkish foreign minister meets with UK overseas territories minister

The Turkish foreign minister on Tuesday met with the UK minister of state for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in Geneva.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Hakan Fidan met with Stephen Doughty on the margins of the informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format in Geneva.

No further details on their talks were immediately available.

The meeting on Cyprus issue, hosted by Guterres, brings together the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders, along with representatives from the island's three guarantor states-Türkiye, Greece, and the UK-under the auspices of the UN.

The meeting aims to provide a platform for discussions on the way forward for the divided island over a decades-long dispute.