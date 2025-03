A trio of top Turkish officials on Thursday began a working visit to neighboring Syria.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and İbrahim Kalın, head of the National Intelligence Organization, arrived in the capital Damascus for the visit.

The Turkish officials are expected to meet with their counterparts as well as with Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's president.

No further information on their visit has yet been made available.