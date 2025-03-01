Türkiye highlights Israel’s international law violations in UN court’s filing on Palestine

Türkiye has submitted a statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), emphasizing that Israel's attacks on UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) facilities in the Gaza Strip violate international law and UN conventions, according to a Turkish lawmaker.

Cuneyt Yuksel, head of parliament's Justice Committee and a Justice and Development (AK) Party lawmaker from Istanbul, spoke to Anadolu about Türkiye's submission on Thursday.

Yuksel explained that the statement outlines Israel's obligations regarding the activities of the UN, its agencies, other international organizations and third states in the occupied Palestinian territories. It was prepared under Article 66, paragraph 2, of the ICJ statute and submitted to the court.

He noted that on Dec. 19, the UN General Assembly requested an advisory opinion from the ICJ on Israel's responsibilities in relation to the UN and other entities operating in the occupied Palestinian territories. Türkiye's submission forms part of the advisory opinion request and was drafted in collaboration with the Turkish parliament's legal committee, which is monitoring the genocide case at the ICJ, and the Turkish Foreign Ministry.





- ISRAEL'S BLOCKADE OF HUMANITARIAN AID

Yuksel highlighted Türkiye's concerns, stating: "The written statement states that Israel's stance toward UNRWA is not limited to recent attacks. It also underlines that since the establishment of UNRWA, Israel has obstructed the effective delivery of humanitarian aid and services in the region. The statement asserts that the latest attacks in Gaza, targeting UNRWA buildings, schools, and aid facilities, violate international law and UN conventions."

He added that Israel's efforts to shut down UNRWA violate the UN Charter and the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN. Those agreements are fundamental to protecting international humanitarian law and core humanitarian principles, he said.

The statement underscores that Israel's actions hinder UN operations and the right to provide humanitarian aid. "Türkiye has requested that the ICJ confirm Israel's legal responsibilities and ensure the protection of UN operations in the occupied Palestinian territories, stating that Israel's actions against UNRWA contradict the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and human rights law," he said.

He noted that Türkiye has criticized Israel for failing to implement UN General Assembly Resolutions 181 and 194, emphasizing their significance in achieving a two-state solution and ensuring the rights of Palestinian refugees.





- CALL FOR EFFECTIVE MEASURES

Türkiye's statement also highlights Israel's restrictions on UNRWA's activities as a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, said Yuksel.

"In the written statement, Türkiye emphasizes that Israel's efforts to restrict UNRWA's activities violate the provisional measures determined in the ongoing genocide case and that Israel has failed to fulfill its obligation, particularly to 'ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.'"

Moreover, Türkiye asserts that Israel's impunity exacerbates the suffering of Palestinians and weakens international law and the humanitarian legal system. "Türkiye requests the ICJ to determine Israel's obligations and take effective measures to ensure compliance with them."





- TURKIYE'S POSITION ON PALESTINE

Yuksel stressed that Israel's obstruction of humanitarian aid and targeting UN personnel undermines the global legal order.

He noted that UNRWA provides essential services to 2.4 million Palestinians in the occupied territories and cited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who described the agency as "the backbone" of all humanitarian response in Gaza. Yuksel emphasized that no other organization or UN agency can currently replace its functions.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to a two-state solution, he stated that the country would continue working with the international community to uphold Palestinian rights.

Türkiye, through diplomatic efforts at the UN and other international organizations, remains committed to highlighting human rights violations against Palestinians and opposes Israel's occupation policies, Yuksel concluded.