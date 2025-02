Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with his Azerbaijani and Kazakh counterparts, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Wednesday.

Erdoğan had separate conversations with Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and addressed regional and global developments.

During the calls, Aliyev and Tokayev also extended birthday wishes to Erdoğan, who turned 71 on Wednesday.