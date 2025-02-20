Turkish foreign minister, Russian counterpart discuss Ukraine war

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed the process to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During their meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, the two ministers also discussed the recent talks held in this context.

Earlier, At the 27th MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) foreign ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, Fidan said that a comprehensive peace process should be initiated immediately with the participation of both sides in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fidan underlined that the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, the latest developments in Syria, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the escalating humanitarian crises worldwide highlight the urgent need to enhance multilateral cooperation.

He conveyed Türkiye's firm commitment to Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty."