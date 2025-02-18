Türkiye marks 73rd anniversary of NATO accession

Türkiye on Tuesday commemorated its 73rd anniversary of joining NATO military alliance, underscoring the nation's critical contributions to international security and stability.

"On the 73rd anniversary of her accession to NATO, Türkiye maintains its critical contributions to international security and stability with its strong armed forces, advanced defence industry and multi-dimensional relations spanning a wide geography," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Ankara plays a "decisive role" in solidarity with the alliance based on mutual interests and values at a time when the future of the Euro-Atlantic security is being shaped, it added.

Türkiye joined NATO on Feb. 18, 1952, becoming one of the alliance's key members with its strategic location and military capabilities.