Emine Erdoğan: Removing barriers key to development

Emine Erdoğan shared a post on her social media regarding her participation in the Halkbank Women Entrepreneurs Competition Award Ceremony yesterday.

She said, "The more obstacles we remove in front of our women entrepreneurs, the further we will progress in regional development. Our task is to fill the pen with the ink of this knowledge and experience as we write the history of the Century of Türkiye together."

The post also included images from the award ceremony.