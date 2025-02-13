Türkiye 'neutralizes' 56 terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria over past week

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced Thursday that 56 terrorists were "neutralized" in counterterrorism operations conducted in northern Iraq and Syria over the past week.

"Over the past week, counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq and Syria have resulted in the neutralization of 56 terrorists," ministry spokesman Zeki Aktürk told reporters at a briefing in the capital, Ankara.

He added that 377 terrorists have been neutralized since Jan. 1, 2025, with 134 in northern Iraq and 243 in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

ILLEGAL CROSSINGS INTO TÜRKİYE



Regarding illegal border crossings into Türkiye, Aktürk said 140 people were apprehended while attempting to cross, four of whom were affiliated with terrorist organizations.

Another 1,799 people were prevented from crossing the border.

Aktürk added that 614 people "have been caught attempting illegal border crossings, while 8,181 have been stopped before crossing."

'ISRAEL CONTINUES TO VIOLATE INTERNATIONAL LAW'



Aktürk also talked about Israel's ongoing military offensives, condemning its violations of international law and opposition to peace efforts.

"Israel continues to commit grave atrocities against thousands of Palestinians while disregarding international legal norms, agreements, and calls for a ceasefire.

"The forced displacement of Palestinians from their own land through irrational, baseless, and unlawful measures must come to an end. The implementation of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders is essential to restoring peace."