Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with Pakistan counterpart Asif Ali Zardari at the Presidential Building in the capital Islamabad.

The president was accompanied by a delegation, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

President Erdoğan and Turkish officials are on a four-day Asia tour in which Pakistan is the third stop after Malaysia and Indonesia.