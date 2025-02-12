US to extradite hit-and-run suspects of fatal Istanbul accident: Turkish justice minister

Turkish justice minister announced on Tuesday that two suspects who fled to the US after a fatal traffic accident in Istanbul have been ordered to be extradited to Türkiye.

The Massachusetts District Court has ruled for the extradition of Eylem Tok, a Turkish author, and her son Timur Cihantimur to Türkiye, Yılmaz Tunç said on X.

"We will continue our necessary efforts to ensure the suspects' extradition from the US so that justice is served," Tunç noted.

On March 1, Cihantimur, driving his parents' SUV without a license, crashed into three all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in Istanbul's EyüpSultan district, injuring five people. One of them, Oğuz Murat Aci, later died.

Cihantimur left the scene of the accident with his mother and flew to Egypt and then the US.

After documents requesting their extradition were forwarded to US authorities by the Turkish Justice Ministry, the mother and son were found and detained.