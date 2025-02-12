TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞANS INDONESIA VISIT GARNERS WIDE MEDIA COVERAGE, HIGHLIGHTS STRATEGIC TIES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to Indonesia's capital of Jakarta was widely covered in Indonesian media.

The Jawa Pos, The Jakarta Post, and Antara provided extensive coverage of Erdoğan's official visit, which took place on Feb. 11 and 12.

Citing Indonesia's Yusuf Permana, a deputy of the presidential secretariat in charge of protocol and media relations, the Jawa Pos reported that "the 75 cavalry troops involved were a form of appreciation from Indonesia" to mark the 75th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Jakarta Post highlighted that Erdoğan and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto met and chaired the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Pointing out that 13 agreements were signed between the two countries, it stated that Erdoğan is a "key actor" in international relations, including on issues concerning the Middle East.

Ankara and Jakarta "can spearhead a global campaign" in terms of establishing lasting peace in Gaza, it added.

Detik News cited Yusuf Permana as saying that Subianto greeted Erdoğan at Halim Perdanakusuma Military Airport and drove him to the hotel as a "form of his respect for President Erdoğan."

Antara highlighted that Erdoğan and Subianto shared an umbrella during the downpour.

On Sunday, Erdoğan embarked on a four-day visit to Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.