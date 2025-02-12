Trump says he, Putin agree to stop deaths in Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had a "lengthy and highly productive" conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects," Trump said on Truth Social.

He said they each talked about the strengths of their nations and the "great benefit" that they will someday have to work together.

"But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, 'COMMON SENSE.' We both believe very strongly in it.

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," he added.