Turkish President Erdoğan arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on an official visit on Wednesday.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Nur Khan Air Base in Islamabad by a delegation of Pakistani officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The Turkish president is accompanied by a delegation, including Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Erdoğan is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Sharif on Thursday and is expected to attend the 7th Meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries.

He is scheduled to sign agreements with Sharif and hold a joint news conference.

Erdoğan is also expected to attend the Türkiye-Pakistan Business Forum and hold a bilateral meeting with Zardari at the Presidential building.

On Sunday, Erdoğan embarked on a four-day visit covering Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.