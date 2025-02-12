TÜRKIYES BAYRAKTAR DRONES SET TO BE EXPORTED TO INDONESIA

Türkiye's Bayraktar drones set to be exported to Indonesia

Turkish defense manufacturer Baykar's Bayraktar drones are set to be exported to Indonesia as part of an agreement.

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar and Republikorp founder Norman Joesoef signed on Wednesday a joint production agreement for the export of Bayraktar TB3 and Akıncı drones.

The deal was among a dozen agreements signed on the sidelines of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Indonesia.

According to a source, 60 Bayraktar TB3 and nine Bayraktar Akıncı will be exported to Indonesia.

The TB3 is the advanced model of the TB2 drone, which has been sold to a record number of countries around the world.

With its folding wing structure, Bayraktar TB3, meanwhile, is capable of taking off and landing from short-runway ships.

The Akıncı drone has a great deal of deterrent power on the battlefield due to its high altitude, extended endurance, and variety of payload options. It also helps humanitarian relief teams during search and rescue missions, earthquakes, and fires.