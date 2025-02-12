Türkiye and Indonesia sign 13 agreements in trade, defense and other key sectors

Turkiye and Indonesia signed on Wednesday 13 joint agreements in a range of areas including trade, defense and media on Wednesday.

Following a meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council and a joint press conference by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Bogor, a signing ceremony was held.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono signed an agreement on cooperation in health and medical sciences between Türkiye and Indonesia.

A memorandum of understanding on energy and natural resources was signed by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

A letter of intent on promotion and facilitation of investments between the two governments was signed by Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Türkiye's industry and technology minister, and Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Indonesia's investment and raw material processing minister.

Kacir and Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita also signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a joint committee on industrial cooperation between the ministries of the two countries.

An MoU on agricultural cooperation was signed by Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli and Indonesian Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and his Indonesian counterpart Budi Santoso signed a memorandum on enhancing cooperation in trade between the two ministries.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in higher education between the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye and the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry of Indonesia was inked by President of the Council of Higher Education Prof. Erol Ozvar and Indonesian Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro.

Head of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas and Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in religious services and religious education between the Presidency of Religious Affairs and the Religious Affairs Ministry of Indonesia.

Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat, and Sjafrie Shamsuddin, Indonesia's defense minister, signed a defense industry cooperation agreement between the two departments.

Turkish defense company BAYKAR's General Manager Haluk Bayraktar and Republikorp founder Norman Joesoef signed a joint production agreement for the export of Bayraktar TB3 and Bayraktar AKINCI drones.

A cooperation agreement between Anadolu and Indonesian news agency ANTARA was also signed by Serdar Karagoz, president and CEO of the Turkish news agency, and Akhmad Munir, the president of ANTARA.

A memorandum of understanding on radio between the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and the Public Service Broadcasting Radio of the Republic of Indonesia (LPP RRI) was signed by TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci and LPP RRI Chairman I Hendrasmo.

Sobaci and Iman Brotoseno, chairman of the board of directors of the Indonesian Public Television Network (TVRI), also signed a cooperation protocol between TRT and TVRI.





