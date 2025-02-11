Türkiye and Malaysia sign 11 agreements

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday witnessed the signing of 11 agreements between the two countries.

After holding one-on-one and interdelegation meetings during an official visit, Erdoğan and Ibrahim moved forward with the signing ceremony for the agreements between the two nations.

An exchange of letters regarding cooperation in the field of energy transition between Türkiye and Malaysia was signed by Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister and Energy and Water Transformation Minister Fadillah Yusof.

A memorandum of understanding on disaster and emergency management between Türkiye and Malaysia, as well as the exchange of diplomatic notes regarding cooperation between the diplomatic academies of the two countries, was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan.

Implementation rules for a joint committee on the procurement of defense products between Türkiye and Malaysia were signed by Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Görgün and Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malaysia's defense minister.

An exchange of diplomatic notes regarding strategic cooperation in the field of communication systems between the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat and Malaysia's National Security Council was signed by Görgün and Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, the council's director-general.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in smart city, traffic, and security system solutions with Selangor Aviation and Technology Innovation was signed by Görgün and Amirudin Bin Shari, chief minister of the Selangor state government.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in consumer protection, market surveillance, and inspection between the Turkish Trade Ministry and Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry was signed by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Malaysia's minister of domestic trade and cost of living, Armizan Bin Mohd Ali.

A letter of preliminary acceptance for the procurement of a multi-purpose mission ship between Desan Shipyard and Malaysia's Home Affairs Ministry was signed by Desan Chair Cenk İsmail Kaptanoğlu and Awang Alik Bin Jeman, the secretary-general of Malaysia's Home Ministry.

A letter of intent on audiovisual media services between the Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was signed by RTUK Chair Ebubekir Şahin and MCMC Chair Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Bin Fateh Din.

A memorandum of understanding between Anadolu and the Malaysian National News Agency was signed by Anadolu's President and CEO Serdar Karagöz and Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, the agency's executive chair.