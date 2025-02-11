Israeli army continues home demolitions in occupied West Bank

Israeli army forces demolished a Palestinian home near the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, in the latest home demolitions in the occupied territory.

According to witnesses, military bulldozers razed the structure in the village of Deir Ibzi', west of Ramallah city, citing the lack of a building permit.

The demolition came as the Israeli army continued its deadly offensive in the northern West Bank, killing more than 30 Palestinians and displacing thousands since Jan. 21.

According to official figures, the Israeli army demolished 126 Palestinian structures in January, including 74 inhabited homes and 29 agricultural facilities in the West Bank.

Israel widely uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60% of its space.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B, and C.

Area C is under Israel's administrative and security control until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 910 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.