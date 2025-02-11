TRUMP SAYS HE WILL TAKE GAZA UNDER US AUTHORITY AS HE HOSTS JORDANS KING

Trump says he will 'take' Gaza under US authority as he hosts Jordan's king

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will "take" the besieged Gaza Strip under US authority as he hosted Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House.

The president continued to insist that he will implement his widely-panned proposal to take ownership of Gaza, saying "we're going to run it very properly."

"We're going to take it, we're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it," Trump said of the coastal enclave. "We'll have lots of good things built there, including hotels and office buildings and housing and other things, and we'll make that site into what it should be."

Trump demurred when asked about his previous threats to withhold US aid if they decline to resettle the roughly 2 million Palestinians that the president plans to displace under his ownership proposal.