Jordanian king rejects Palestinian displacement in White House talks with Trump

Jordan's King Abdullah II looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2025. (AFP Photo)

King Abdullah II said Tuesday that he reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Jordanian leader said he had "a constructive meeting" with Trump and they discussed Jordan's longstanding partnership with the US.

"I reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all," he wrote on X.

He said achieving a just peace on the basis of a two-state solution is the way to ensure regional stability.

"This requires US leadership. President Trump is a man of peace. He was instrumental in securing the Gaza ceasefire. We look to US and all stakeholders in ensuring it holds," he wrote.

"I also stressed the importance of working towards de-escalation in the West Bank and preventing a deterioration of the situation there that could have far-reaching implications for the entire region," said Abdullah. "We will continue to play an active role with our partners to reach a just and comprehensive peace for everyone in the region."

Trump said during his meeting that he would "take" the besieged Gaza Strip under US authority, insisting that he will implement his widely panned proposal to take ownership of Gaza.

"We're going to run it very properly," he said.